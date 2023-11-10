The Xavier Musketeers (1-0) take on the Jacksonville Dolphins (1-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 2.

Jacksonville vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

Jacksonville Stats Insights

The Dolphins shot at a 45.2% rate from the field last season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Musketeers averaged.

Jacksonville went 10-5 when it shot better than 44.3% from the field.

The Dolphins were the 248th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Musketeers finished 155th.

The Dolphins put up an average of 63.3 points per game last year, 10.8 fewer points than the 74.1 the Musketeers gave up.

Jacksonville went 3-0 last season when it scored more than 74.1 points.

Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Jacksonville scored 4.8 more points per game at home (66) than on the road (61.2).

The Dolphins allowed fewer points at home (57.7 per game) than on the road (66.6) last season.

Jacksonville drained fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than away (6.9) last season. It had the same 3-point percentage at home and away (34%).

