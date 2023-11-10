The Jacksonville Dolphins (1-0) go up against the Xavier Musketeers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Cintas Center. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Xavier vs. Jacksonville matchup.

Jacksonville vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 2

Jacksonville vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Jacksonville vs. Xavier Betting Trends (2022-23)

Jacksonville won nine games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

The Dolphins did not cover the spread last year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 15.5-point underdogs.

Xavier compiled a 17-16-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 21 times in Musketeers games.

