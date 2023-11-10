If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Jefferson County, Florida, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Florida This Week

Jefferson County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Wewahitchka HS at Aucilla Christian High School