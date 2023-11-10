The UCF Knights (1-0) take on the No. 13 Miami Hurricanes (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Watsco Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Miami (FL) vs. UCF Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network Extra

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

The Hurricanes made 48% of their shots from the field last season, which was six percentage points higher than the Knights allowed to their opponents (42%).

Miami (FL) went 21-4 when it shot higher than 42% from the field.

The Hurricanes were the 156th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Knights ranked 201st.

Last year, the Hurricanes scored 13.6 more points per game (79.1) than the Knights allowed (65.5).

When Miami (FL) put up more than 65.5 points last season, it went 24-6.

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison

Miami (FL) averaged 83.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 75.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.2 points per contest.

The Hurricanes gave up 72.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.9 more points than they allowed away from home (69).

In home games, Miami (FL) averaged 1.1 more threes per game (8.3) than in road games (7.2). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (39.3%) compared to on the road (35.3%).

Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule