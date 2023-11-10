How to Watch Miami (FL) vs. UCF on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The UCF Knights (1-0) take on the No. 13 Miami Hurricanes (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Watsco Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Miami (FL) vs. UCF Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ACC Network Extra
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Miami (FL) Stats Insights
- The Hurricanes made 48% of their shots from the field last season, which was six percentage points higher than the Knights allowed to their opponents (42%).
- Miami (FL) went 21-4 when it shot higher than 42% from the field.
- The Hurricanes were the 156th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Knights ranked 201st.
- Last year, the Hurricanes scored 13.6 more points per game (79.1) than the Knights allowed (65.5).
- When Miami (FL) put up more than 65.5 points last season, it went 24-6.
Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison
- Miami (FL) averaged 83.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 75.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.2 points per contest.
- The Hurricanes gave up 72.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.9 more points than they allowed away from home (69).
- In home games, Miami (FL) averaged 1.1 more threes per game (8.3) than in road games (7.2). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (39.3%) compared to on the road (35.3%).
Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|NJIT
|W 101-60
|Watsco Center
|11/10/2023
|UCF
|-
|Watsco Center
|11/13/2023
|Florida International
|-
|Watsco Center
|11/17/2023
|Georgia
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
