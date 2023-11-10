The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes (1-0) and the UCF Knights (1-0) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at Watsco Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Miami (FL) vs. UCF Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Coral Gables, Florida

Coral Gables, Florida Venue: Watsco Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miami (FL) Betting Records & Stats

Miami (FL) won 18 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Miami (FL) (18-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 54.5% of the time, 2.8% more often than UCF (15-13-0) last season.

Miami (FL) vs. UCF Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Miami (FL) 79.1 150.6 71.9 137.4 147.1 UCF 71.5 150.6 65.5 137.4 136.0

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Miami (FL) Insights & Trends

Last year, the Hurricanes scored 13.6 more points per game (79.1) than the Knights allowed (65.5).

Miami (FL) had a 14-9 record against the spread and a 24-6 record overall last season when scoring more than 65.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Miami (FL) vs. UCF Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Miami (FL) 18-12-0 15-18-0 UCF 15-13-0 17-12-0

Miami (FL) vs. UCF Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Miami (FL) UCF 16-1 Home Record 11-6 7-4 Away Record 5-7 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 7-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 83.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.2 75.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.4 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-5-0 2-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.