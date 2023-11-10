Friday's contest between the South Florida Bulls (1-0) and the Stetson Hatters (0-1) at Yuengling Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-60 and heavily favors South Florida to come out on top. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on November 10.

The Bulls are coming off of a 76-61 victory over UT Arlington in their most recent outing on Monday.

South Florida vs. Stetson Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

South Florida vs. Stetson Score Prediction

Prediction: South Florida 71, Stetson 60

South Florida Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulls outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game last season (posting 70.1 points per game, 80th in college basketball, and conceding 60.0 per contest, 69th in college basketball) and had a +346 scoring differential.

Offensively, South Florida scored 72.3 points per game last season in conference games. To compare, its season average (70.1 points per game) was 2.2 PPG lower.

The Bulls averaged 75.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 67.8 points per game in road games, a difference of 7.5 points per contest.

South Florida surrendered 56.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.3 fewer points than it allowed when playing on the road (60.0).

