UCF vs. Miami (FL): Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The UCF Knights (1-0) face the Miami Hurricanes (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Watsco Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (FL) vs. UCF matchup.
UCF vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
UCF vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|UCF Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Miami (FL) (-9.5)
|147.5
|-550
|+400
|FanDuel
|Miami (FL) (-9.5)
|147.5
|-465
|+350
UCF vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends (2022-23)
- UCF went 15-13-0 ATS last season.
- The Knights covered the spread once last year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.
- Miami (FL) put together an 18-12-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times in Hurricanes games.
