The 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican at Pelican Golf Club will see Aditi Ashook as part of the field in Belleair, Florida from November 9-11, up against the par-70, 6,353-yard course, with a purse of $3,250,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a wager on Ashook at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +20000 to pick up the win this week. Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Aditi Ashook Insights

Ashook has finished better than par seven times and carded 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 20 rounds.

She has registered a top-10 score once in her last 20 rounds.

Ashook has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In her past five appearances, Ashook's average finish has been 51st.

Ashook has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Ashook has qualified for the weekend in 13 consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 34 -2 279 0 13 3 5 $724,994

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Ashook did not make the cut in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,009 yards, which is longer than the 6,353-yard length for this event.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Pelican Golf Club, the scoring average is slightly higher at -3 per tournament.

Ashook will take to the 6,353-yard course this week at Pelican Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,543 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, higher than the -3 average at this course.

Ashook's Last Time Out

Ashook was in the 61st percentile on par 3s at the Maybank Championship, with an average of 2.81 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.20-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Maybank Championship was poor, putting her in the 12th percentile of the field.

Ashook shot better than just 27% of the competitors at the Maybank Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.81 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.76.

Ashook carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship (the field averaged 3.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, Ashook did not card a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.5).

Ashook's seven birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Maybank Championship were less than the field average (7.6).

In that last tournament, Ashook's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 6.3).

Ashook ended the Maybank Championship with a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, while the field averaged 5.2 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Maybank Championship, Ashook had more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.3).

