Albane Valenzuela will compete at the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in Belleair, Florida at Pelican Golf Club, with action from November 9-11.

Looking to wager on Valenzuela at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +20000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards Valenzuela Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Albane Valenzuela Insights

Valenzuela has finished below par on six occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 17 rounds played.

She has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of her last 17 rounds.

Over her last 17 rounds, Valenzuela has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In her past five appearances, Valenzuela's average finish has been 60th.

Valenzuela has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Valenzuela will attempt to make the cut for the fifth straight event by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 43 E 277 0 16 1 2 $422,286

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Valenzuela last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 37th.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year, while Pelican Golf Club is set for a shorter 6,353 yards.

Pelican Golf Club has had an average tournament score of -3 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Pelican Golf Club is 6,353 yards, 192 yards shorter than the average course Valenzuela has played in the past year (6,545).

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -2. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -3.

Valenzuela's Last Time Out

Valenzuela finished in the 26th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the TOTO Japan Classic, with an average of par.

She averaged 3.93 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the TOTO Japan Classic, which placed her in the 44th percentile of the field.

Valenzuela was better than just 27% of the field at the TOTO Japan Classic on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.49.

Valenzuela carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the TOTO Japan Classic, worse than the field average of 2.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the TOTO Japan Classic, Valenzuela recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.9).

Valenzuela carded fewer birdies or better (seven) than the tournament average of 7.8 on the 40 par-4s at the TOTO Japan Classic.

In that last tournament, Valenzuela carded a bogey or worse on three of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.4).

Valenzuela finished the TOTO Japan Classic with a birdie or better on seven of 16 par-5s, worse than the field average, 8.4.

On the 16 par-5s at the TOTO Japan Classic, Valenzuela recorded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.7.

