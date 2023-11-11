Azahara Munoz will play from November 9-11 in the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, taking on a par-70, 6,353-yard course.

Looking to bet on Munoz at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +20000 to win the tournament this week. Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards Munoz Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Azahara Munoz Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Munoz has shot better than par on nine occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has registered the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice in her last 16 rounds.

Munoz has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In her past five events, Munoz has had an average finish of 33rd.

She has qualified for the weekend in three of her past five events.

Munoz has finished with a better-than-average score in three of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 37 -2 278 0 10 0 1 $184,855

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

The most recent time Munoz played this event was in 2022, and she finished 55th.

This course is set up to play at 6,353 yards, 656 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pelican Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -3.

The average course Munoz has played in the past year has been 158 yards longer than the 6,353 yards Pelican Golf Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Munoz's Last Time Out

Munoz shot poorly on the 16 par-3 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 11th percentile of the field.

She averaged 3.93 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, which was strong enough to place her in the 78th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.03).

Munoz was better than 41% of the competitors at the Buick LPGA Shanghai on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Munoz failed to card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai (the other competitors averaged 2.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Munoz carded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.2).

Munoz carded more birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 6.5 on the 40 par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai.

In that most recent outing, Munoz's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 7.3).

Munoz finished the Buick LPGA Shanghai recording a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, while the field averaged 6.2 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Munoz recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.4).

