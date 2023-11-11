When the Alabama A&M Bulldogs play the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, our projection system predicts the Bulldogs will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Alabama A&M Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Alabama A&M (-0.7) 49.8 Alabama A&M 26, Bethune-Cookman 25

Week 11 SWAC Predictions

Bethune-Cookman Betting Info (2022)

The Wildcats covered four times in 11 games with a spread last season.

A total of seven of Wildcats games last season went over the point total.

Alabama A&M Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs have covered the only spread they have faced this year (1-0-0).

Out of Bulldogs one games with a set total, one has hit the over (100%).

Wildcats vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Bethune-Cookman 18.3 27.6 27.3 15.7 13.0 34.6 Alabama A&M 31.3 27.7 42.0 20.5 22.7 30.3

