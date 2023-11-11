Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Columbia County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Columbia County, Florida today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Columbia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Columbia High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Lake City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.