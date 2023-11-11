The Florida Atlantic Owls should come out on top in their game against the East Carolina Pirates at 4:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, based on our computer model. If you're seeking additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida Atlantic (-7.5) Over (44.5) Florida Atlantic 29, East Carolina 18

Week 11 AAC Predictions

Florida Atlantic Betting Info (2023)

The Owls have a 75.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Owls have beaten the spread three times in eight games.

The Owls have played eight games this season and four of them have hit the over.

The average total for Florida Atlantic games this season has been 54.8, 10.3 points higher than the total for this game.

East Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Pirates based on the moneyline is 29.4%.

The Pirates are 4-5-0 ATS this season.

In games this season in which they were an underdog by 7.5 points or more, the Pirates have a 3-2 record against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Pirates' nine games with a set total.

The average over/under for East Carolina games this year is 2.6 more points than the point total of 44.5 in this outing.

Owls vs. Pirates 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida Atlantic 27.7 26.2 20.5 22.5 33.4 29.2 East Carolina 17.7 24.8 16.8 17 18.8 34.5

