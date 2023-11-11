AAC foes match up when the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-5) and the East Carolina Pirates (1-8) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at FAU Stadium.

Florida Atlantic is putting up 27.7 points per game on offense, which ranks them 68th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 71st, surrendering 26.2 points per game. East Carolina's offense has been bottom-25 in total offense this season, posting 274.9 total yards per game, which ranks third-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 50th with 354.2 total yards allowed per contest.

Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Stadium

Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina Key Statistics

Florida Atlantic East Carolina 364.9 (88th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 274.9 (131st) 414.7 (94th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.2 (45th) 131 (94th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 111.3 (114th) 233.9 (65th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.6 (120th) 15 (95th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (42nd) 15 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (74th)

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

Daniel Richardson has recorded 1,555 yards (172.8 ypg) on 152-of-242 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Larry McCammon III has 607 rushing yards on 124 carries with five touchdowns. He's also added 21 catches for 181 yards (20.1 per game).

Kobe Lewis has carried the ball 61 times for 304 yards (33.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

LaJohntay Wester has hauled in 87 catches for 1,004 yards (111.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone eight times as a receiver.

Tony Johnson has caught 25 passes while averaging 30.8 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Je'Quan Burton's 18 grabs have yielded 230 yards and two touchdowns.

East Carolina Stats Leaders

Alex Flinn has recored 1,063 passing yards, or 118.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 51.5% of his passes and has thrown four touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Rahjai Harris has run for 324 yards on 96 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Mason Garcia has collected 227 yards (on 50 carries) with two touchdowns.

Jaylen Johnson's 381 receiving yards (42.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 36 catches on 64 targets with one touchdown.

Chase Sowell has put together a 380-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 31 passes on 57 targets.

Jsi Hatfield has racked up 268 reciving yards (29.8 ypg) this season.

