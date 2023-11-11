Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
AAC action features the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-5) squaring off against the East Carolina Pirates (1-8) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at FAU Stadium. The Owls are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 45.5 points.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Boca Raton, Florida
- Venue: FAU Stadium
Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|East Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida Atlantic (-7.5)
|45.5
|-300
|+240
|FanDuel
|Florida Atlantic (-6.5)
|44.5
|-310
|+245
Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina Betting Trends
- Florida Atlantic is 3-4-1 ATS this season.
- East Carolina has covered four times in nine games with a spread this year.
- The Pirates have an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs this year.
Florida Atlantic 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+1600
|Bet $100 to win $1600
