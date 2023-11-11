The Florida Atlantic Owls (4-5) host the East Carolina Pirates (1-8) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 in a matchup between AAC foes at FAU Stadium. East Carolina is a 7.5-point underdog. An over/under of 44.5 is set for the contest.

Offensively, Florida Atlantic ranks 80th in the FBS with 364.9 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 104th in total defense (414.7 yards allowed per contest). East Carolina's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, registering 274.9 total yards per game, which ranks third-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 50th with 354.2 total yards surrendered per contest.

Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Stadium

FAU Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Florida Atlantic vs East Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Florida Atlantic -7.5 -110 -110 44.5 -110 -110 -300 +240

Florida Atlantic Recent Performance

Over the last three contests, the Owls rank -77-worst in total offense (331.7 yards per game) and 13th-worst in total defense (458.7 yards per game allowed).

Despite sporting the 78th-ranked scoring offense over the last three contests (30 points per game), the Owls rank -66-worst in scoring defense over that stretch (32.3 points conceded per game).

Over the last three contests, Florida Atlantic ranks 13th-worst in passing offense (217.7 passing yards per game) and -111-worst in passing defense (308 passing yards per game allowed).

It's been a difficult three-game stretch for the Owls, who rank -53-worst in rushing offense (114 rushing yards per game) and worst in rushing defense (150.7 rushing yards per game allowed) over their previous three contests.

Over their past three games, the Owls have one win against the spread, and are 1-2 overall.

In Florida Atlantic's past three contests, it has hit the over twice.

Week 11 AAC Betting Trends

Florida Atlantic Betting Records & Stats

Florida Atlantic has posted a 3-4-1 record against the spread this season.

Four of Florida Atlantic's eight games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Florida Atlantic has been the moneyline favorite three total times this season. They've gone 2-1 in those games.

Florida Atlantic has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -300 or shorter.

The Owls have a 75.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

Daniel Richardson has racked up 1,555 yards (172.8 ypg) on 152-of-242 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Larry McCammon III has carried the ball 124 times for a team-high 607 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times as a runner. He's also tacked on 21 catches for 181 yards (20.1 per game).

This season, Kobe Lewis has carried the ball 61 times for 304 yards (33.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

LaJohntay Wester's leads his squad with 1,004 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 87 catches (out of 114 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Tony Johnson has caught 25 passes for 277 yards (30.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Je'Quan Burton has been the target of 36 passes and compiled 18 receptions for 230 yards, an average of 25.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Decarius Hawthorne has collected 3.5 sacks to lead the team, while also recording four TFL and six tackles.

Jarron Morris has 34 tackles, four TFL, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both tackles and interceptions.

