The college football lineup in Week 11 should provide some fireworks. The matchups include the Miami Hurricanes playing the Florida State Seminoles at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium, a must-watch for fans in Florida.

College Football Games to Watch in Florida on TV This Week

Temple Owls at South Florida Bulls

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Raymond James Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: South Florida (-7)

Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Daytona Stadium
  • TV Channel: HBCUGo

Stetson Hatters at Valparaiso Beacons

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Brown Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Miami Hurricanes at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Florida State (-14.5)

No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys at UCF Knights

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Oklahoma State (-2.5)

Florida International Panthers at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Middle Tennessee (-10.5)

East Carolina Pirates at Florida Atlantic Owls

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: FAU Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Florida Atlantic (-7.5)

Florida Gators at No. 18 LSU Tigers

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Tiger Stadium
  • TV Channel: SECN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: LSU (-14.5)

