CUSA opponents match up when the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-7) and the Florida International Panthers (4-5) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium.

Middle Tennessee is averaging 21.9 points per game on offense this year (104th in the FBS), and is allowing 30.9 points per game (107th) on defense. Florida International ranks 23rd-worst in points per game (20.8), but it has been better defensively, ranking 95th in the FBS with 28.6 points allowed per contest.

Florida International vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Florida International vs. Middle Tennessee Key Statistics

Florida International Middle Tennessee 324.9 (113th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 388.6 (74th) 432.9 (112th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414.8 (95th) 100.9 (121st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 124 (102nd) 224 (74th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.6 (40th) 15 (95th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (106th) 11 (87th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (97th)

Florida International Stats Leaders

Keyone Jenkins has compiled 1,682 yards on 58.5% passing while tossing six touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Shomari Lawrence is his team's leading rusher with 100 carries for 491 yards, or 54.6 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Kejon Owens has racked up 361 yards (on 61 carries) with five touchdowns.

Kris Mitchell's 820 receiving yards (91.1 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 48 receptions on 77 targets with six touchdowns.

Dean Patterson has put together a 330-yard season so far. He's caught 20 passes on 36 targets.

Eric Rivers' 21 receptions (on 30 targets) have netted him 256 yards (28.4 ypg).

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders

Nicholas Vattiato has been a dual threat for Middle Tennessee so far this season. He has 2,329 passing yards, completing 66.8% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He's rushed for 268 yards (29.8 ypg) on 106 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jaiden Credle has carried the ball 77 times for a team-high 385 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times.

Elijah Metcalf's 552 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 64 times and has registered 45 catches and five touchdowns.

Holden Willis has reeled in 32 passes while averaging 53 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Justin Olson's 41 catches have yielded 418 yards and one touchdown.

