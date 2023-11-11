The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-7) will meet a fellow CUSA opponent, the Florida International Panthers (4-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. The Panthers are notable underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 10.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 52.5 points.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Middle Tennessee vs. Florida International matchup.

Florida International vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Murfreesboro, Tennessee
  • Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Florida International vs. Middle Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Middle Tennessee Moneyline Florida International Moneyline
BetMGM Middle Tennessee (-10.5) 52.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Middle Tennessee (-10.5) 52.5 -465 +350 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Florida International vs. Middle Tennessee Betting Trends

  • Florida International has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Panthers have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread both times.
  • Middle Tennessee has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
  • The Blue Raiders have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

