The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-7) are 10.5-point favorites when they host the Florida International Panthers (4-5) in a CUSA matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. The game has an over/under of 52.5 points.

Middle Tennessee is averaging 388.6 yards per game on offense (67th in the FBS), and rank 105th on the other side of the ball, yielding 414.8 yards allowed per game. Florida International has been outplayed on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 25th-worst in total offense (324.9 total yards per game) and 15th-worst in total defense (432.9 total yards allowed per game).

Florida International vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Middle Tennessee vs Florida International Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Middle Tennessee -10.5 -110 -110 52.5 -110 -110 -450 +325

Florida International Recent Performance

Offensively, the Panthers are struggling of late -- in their past three games, they are accumulating only 314.3 yards per game (-89-worst in college football). Defensively, they are conceding 407 (97th-ranked).

The Panthers are scoring 21 points per game in their past three games (-39-worst in college football), and allowing 31.7 per game (-62-worst).

Florida International is 24th-worst in the nation in passing yards per game during its past three games (226.7), and -44-worst in passing yards conceded (237.7).

In their past three games, the Panthers have rushed for 87.7 yards per game (-97-worst in college football), and allowed 169.3 on the ground (-31-worst).

The Panthers are winless against the spread and 1-2 overall over their past three games.

Florida International has hit the over twice in its past three games.

Florida International Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Florida International has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread.

The Panthers have covered the spread when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs in two of two chances this year.

Out of Florida International's eight games with a set total, three have hit the over (37.5%).

Florida International has won two of the six games it has played as an underdog this season.

This season, Florida International has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +325 on the moneyline.

Florida International Stats Leaders

Keyone Jenkins has racked up 1,682 yards (186.9 ypg) while completing 58.5% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Shomari Lawrence, has carried the ball 100 times for 491 yards (54.6 per game) with four touchdowns.

Kejon Owens has run for 361 yards across 61 attempts, scoring five touchdowns.

Kris Mitchell has registered 48 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 820 (91.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 77 times and has six touchdowns.

Dean Patterson has 20 receptions (on 36 targets) for a total of 330 yards (36.7 yards per game) this year.

Eric Rivers has racked up 256 reciving yards (28.4 ypg) this season.

Alex Nobles has collected 3.5 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up four TFL and 26 tackles.

Donovan Manuel is the team's tackle leader this year. He's collected 72 tackles, six TFL, and 0.5 sacks.

CJ Christian leads the team with three interceptions, while also collecting 31 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended.

