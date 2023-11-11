In the contest between the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators on Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 PM, our projection model expects the Tigers to come away with the victory. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Florida vs. LSU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction LSU (-14.5) Under (67) LSU 41, Florida 22

Week 11 SEC Predictions

Florida Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 17.4% chance of a victory for the Gators.

The Gators' ATS record is 3-5-0 this season.

The teams have hit the over in five of the Gators' eight games with a set total.

Florida games this year have averaged a total of 49.1 points, 17.9 less than the point total in this matchup.

LSU Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 86.7%.

The Tigers are 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 14.5-point favorites or more, LSU has an ATS record of 1-1.

The Tigers and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.

LSU games this season have posted an average total of 59.8, which is 7.2 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Gators vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed LSU 45.2 28.2 54 14.8 41.8 37.5 Florida 28.9 24.7 34.8 16.6 22 32

