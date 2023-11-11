The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (9-0) host an ACC battle against the Miami Hurricanes (6-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium.

On the offensive side of the ball, Florida State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 17th-best in the FBS by putting up 457.2 yards per game. The defense ranks 36th (332.7 yards allowed per game). With 32.1 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Miami (FL) ranks 38th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 30th, giving up 20 points per contest.

We provide more info below, including how to watch this game on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Florida State vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Florida State vs. Miami (FL) Key Statistics

Florida State Miami (FL) 457.2 (22nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437.9 (36th) 332.7 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 311.4 (17th) 164.4 (58th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 176.6 (40th) 292.8 (19th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 261.3 (42nd) 5 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (123rd) 12 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (31st)

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has 2,459 pass yards for Florida State, completing 64.7% of his passes and throwing 19 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 190 rushing yards (21.1 ypg) on 64 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Trey Benson has carried the ball 99 times for a team-high 671 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times as a runner. He's also tacked on 16 catches for 197 yards (21.9 per game) and one touchdown in the pass game.

Lawrance Toafili has collected 283 yards on 44 attempts, scoring two times. He's grabbed 17 passes for 137 yards (15.2 per game) and one touchdown, as well.

Keon Coleman has hauled in 38 catches for 538 yards (59.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone nine times as a receiver.

Johnny Wilson has caught 25 passes for 415 yards (46.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jaheim Bell has been the target of 44 passes and compiled 31 receptions for 365 yards, an average of 40.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke leads Miami (FL) with 2,057 yards on 170-of-251 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Henry Parrish Jr., has carried the ball 77 times for 469 yards (52.1 per game) with four touchdowns.

Donald Chaney Jr. has run for 379 yards across 75 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo's 683 receiving yards (75.9 yards per game) are a team high. He has 60 receptions on 79 targets with four touchdowns.

Jacolby George has put together a 554-yard season so far with five touchdowns. He's caught 41 passes on 57 targets.

Colbie Young's 36 grabs (on 48 targets) have netted him 470 yards (52.2 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Florida State or Miami (FL) gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.