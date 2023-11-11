Franz Wagner and his Orlando Magic teammates will take the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 9, Wagner posted 12 points and seven rebounds in a 120-119 loss against the Hawks.

With prop bets available for Wagner, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Franz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-114)

Over 18.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-114)

Over 4.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-115)

Over 2.5 (-115) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-111)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Bucks conceded 113.3 points per contest last year, 14th in the league.

On the glass, the Bucks gave up 44.2 rebounds per game last season, 20th in the NBA in that category.

Giving up an average of 23.9 assists last season, the Bucks were the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA.

On defense, the Bucks allowed 12.1 made three-pointers per contest last year, 11th in the league.

Franz Wagner vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 37 21 3 6 1 0 0 3/1/2023 30 18 1 1 1 0 0 12/5/2022 36 25 6 2 2 0 0

