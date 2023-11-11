Franz Wagner NBA Player Preview vs. the Bucks - November 11
Franz Wagner and his Orlando Magic teammates will take the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET.
With prop bets available for Wagner, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.
Franz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Bucks
- Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-114)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-114)
- Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-115)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-111)
Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- On defense the Bucks conceded 113.3 points per contest last year, 14th in the league.
- On the glass, the Bucks gave up 44.2 rebounds per game last season, 20th in the NBA in that category.
- Giving up an average of 23.9 assists last season, the Bucks were the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA.
- On defense, the Bucks allowed 12.1 made three-pointers per contest last year, 11th in the league.
Franz Wagner vs. the Bucks
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/7/2023
|37
|21
|3
|6
|1
|0
|0
|3/1/2023
|30
|18
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12/5/2022
|36
|25
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.