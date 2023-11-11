Trae Young, Top Hawks Players to Watch vs. the Heat - November 11
Trae Young and Jimmy Butler are two players to watch on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Atlanta Hawks (5-3) play the Miami Heat (4-4) at State Farm Arena.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Heat
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE, BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Hawks' Last Game
On Thursday, in their most recent game, the Hawks beat the Magic 120-119. With 41 points, Young was their leading scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Trae Young
|41
|4
|8
|3
|0
|5
|Jalen Johnson
|19
|9
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Dejounte Murray
|16
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
Hawks vs Heat Additional Info
Hawks Players to Watch
- Young is putting up 21.3 points, 10 assists and 2 boards per game.
- Dejounte Murray's numbers on the season are 21.3 points, 5.5 assists and 4.3 boards per contest.
- Jalen Johnson's numbers for the season are 14.5 points, 7 boards and 2 assists per game, shooting 65.8% from the field and 40% from downtown, with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Clint Capela posts 10.5 points, 10.8 boards and 1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.5 blocks.
- De'Andre Hunter's numbers for the season are 16.8 points, 1.3 assists and 4.3 boards per game.
