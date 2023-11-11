Hinako Shibuno is part of the field at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida for the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, taking place from November 9-11.

Looking to place a wager on Shibuno at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +25000 to win the tournament this week. Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Hinako Shibuno Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Shibuno has shot under par 11 times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of her last 18 rounds.

Shibuno has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In her past five tournaments, Shibuno's average finish has been 49th.

Shibuno has finished with a better-than-average score in two of her past five tournaments.

Shibuno will try to prolong her streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 38 -3 284 0 17 0 1 $297,719

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

The par-70 course measures 6,353 yards this week, which is 656 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Pelican Golf Club, the scoring average is slightly higher at -3 per tournament.

Courses that Shibuno has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,588 yards, 235 yards longer than the 6,353-yard Pelican Golf Club this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Shibuno's Last Time Out

Shibuno was in the 73rd percentile on par 3s at the TOTO Japan Classic, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 3.90-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the TOTO Japan Classic ranked in the 51st percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.92).

Shibuno shot better than only 16% of the golfers at the TOTO Japan Classic on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.49.

Shibuno recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the TOTO Japan Classic, worse than the field average of 2.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the TOTO Japan Classic, Shibuno did not card a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.9).

Shibuno's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the TOTO Japan Classic were more than the tournament average of 7.8.

In that last tournament, Shibuno carded a bogey or worse on four of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.4).

Shibuno finished the TOTO Japan Classic recording a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 8.4 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the TOTO Japan Classic, Shibuno underperformed compared to the field average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

