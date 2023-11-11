Kansas vs. Texas Tech: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks (7-2) will square off against a fellow Big 12 opponent, the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS). The Red Raiders will try to pull off an upset as 3.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 61.5 points.
Kansas vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- City: Lawrence, Kansas
- Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)
Kansas vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas Moneyline
|Texas Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas (-3.5)
|61.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|Kansas (-3.5)
|60.5
|-178
|+146
Kansas vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends
- Kansas has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- The Jayhawks have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
- Texas Tech is 3-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Red Raiders have not covered the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
Kansas & Texas Tech 2023 Futures Odds
|Kansas
|To Win the Big 12
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
|Texas Tech
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
