The Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-4) have -110 moneyline odds to win when they host a projected close matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes (8-6), who have -110 odds, on Saturday, November 11 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO.

Lightning vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Lightning vs. Hurricanes Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Lightning vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends

Carolina has played eight games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.

In the eight times this season the Lightning have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 4-4 in those games.

The Hurricanes have been an underdog in two games this season, going 0-2.

Tampa Bay is 4-4 (winning 50.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter.

Carolina's moneyline odds have been -110 or longer twice this season, and it lost both.

Lightning Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-2-3 6-4 6-3-1 6.7 4.00 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-2-3 4.00 3.20 13 37.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 1-8 4-6-0 6.3 2.70 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 2.70 3.00 7 24.1% Record as ML Favorite 3-3 Record as ML Underdog 2-2 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 5-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-2 Puck Line Covers 1 Puck Line Losses 8 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

