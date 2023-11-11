Will Luke Glendening Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 11?
Will Luke Glendening score a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Luke Glendening score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Glendening stats and insights
- In one of 14 games this season, Glendening scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has taken zero shots in one game against the Hurricanes this season, but has not scored.
- Glendening has no points on the power play.
- He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.5 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On defense, the Hurricanes are allowing 49 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have one shutout, and they average 12.8 hits and 10.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Glendening recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|13:13
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:35
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|10:03
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:49
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|8:50
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:48
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/26/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|11:24
|Home
|W 6-0
|10/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:19
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|10:57
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/19/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:59
|Home
|W 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lightning vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.