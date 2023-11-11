Maddie Szeryk will be among those competing at the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in Belleair, Florida at Pelican Golf Club from November 9-11.

Looking to bet on Szeryk at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to pick up the win this weekend. Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards Szeryk Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Maddie Szeryk Insights

Szeryk has finished under par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds.

She has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of her last 14 rounds.

Over her last 14 rounds, Szeryk has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In her past five appearances, Szeryk has had an average finish of 40th.

She has made two cuts in her past five tournaments.

Szeryk has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 41 -1 286 0 9 0 1 $163,279

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Szeryk finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in her most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

This tournament will take place on a par 70 listed at 6,353 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pelican Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -3.

Courses that Szeryk has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,567 yards, 214 yards longer than the 6,353-yard Pelican Golf Club this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Szeryk's Last Time Out

Szeryk was in the 68th percentile on par 3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.08-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai was below average, putting her in the 31st percentile of the field.

Szeryk was better than 81% of the golfers at the Buick LPGA Shanghai on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.68.

Szeryk recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, better than the field average of 2.8.

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Szeryk recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (2.2).

Szeryk had more birdies or better (10) than the field average of 6.5 on the 40 par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai.

In that most recent competition, Szeryk's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 11 times (compared to the field's better average, 7.3).

Szeryk ended the Buick LPGA Shanghai recording a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.2 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Buick LPGA Shanghai averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Szeryk finished without one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.