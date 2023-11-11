On Saturday, November 11, 2023, the Milwaukee Bucks (5-3) take the court against the Orlando Magic (4-4) at 6:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSWI.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Magic vs. Bucks matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Magic vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSWI

BSFL and BSWI Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Magic vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bucks Moneyline Magic Moneyline BetMGM Bucks (-3.5) 231.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bucks (-4) 232 -168 +142 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Magic vs Bucks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Magic vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks have a -18 scoring differential, falling short by 2.3 points per game. They're putting up 118 points per game to rank seventh in the league and are giving up 120.3 per contest to rank 25th in the NBA.

The Magic are outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game, with a +21 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.9 points per game (21st in NBA) and give up 107.3 per outing (fifth in league).

These two teams rack up a combined 227.9 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams give up a combined 227.6 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Milwaukee has won just one game against the spread this season.

Orlando has compiled a 6-2-0 ATS record so far this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Magic and Bucks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Magic +50000 +10000 - Bucks +425 +175 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.