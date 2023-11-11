The Orlando Magic (4-4) battle the Milwaukee Bucks (5-3) at Amway Center on November 11, 2023.

Magic vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

TV: Bally Sports

Magic vs Bucks Additional Info

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic have shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points fewer than the 48.7% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.

The Magic are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 28th.

The Magic average 10.4 fewer points per game (109.9) than the Bucks give up (120.3).

Magic Home & Away Comparison

The Magic score more points per game at home (114.3) than on the road (105.5), and also give up fewer points at home (106.0) than on the road (108.5).

Orlando allows 106.0 points per game at home, and 108.5 away.

This year the Magic are collecting fewer assists at home (23.5 per game) than on the road (25.0).

Magic Injuries