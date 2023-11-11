Marissa Steen enters play in the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in Belleair, Florida at Pelican Golf Club, with action from November 9-11.

Looking to place a wager on Steen at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards Steen Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Marissa Steen Insights

Steen has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over her last 10 rounds.

She has yet to finish any of her last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Steen has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of her last 10 rounds.

She has failed to make the cut in each of her past five events

Steen has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 38 -1 273 0 6 0 0 $144,998

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Pelican Golf Club will play at 6,353 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,009.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pelican Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -3.

The average course Steen has played in the past year has been 162 yards longer than the 6,353 yards Pelican Golf Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Steen's Last Time Out

Steen was above average on the 10 par-3 holes at The Ascendant LPGA, averaging 2.90 strokes to finish in the 94th percentile of the field.

Her 4.11-stroke average on the 18 par-4 holes at The Ascendant LPGA ranked in the 55th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.11).

Steen was better than only 2% of the field at The Ascendant LPGA on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.81.

Steen fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 10 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, Steen had less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (3.7).

Steen's one birdie or better on the 18 par-4s at The Ascendant LPGA were less than the field average (3.5).

In that last tournament, Steen's par-4 performance (on 18 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 6.5).

Steen ended The Ascendant LPGA without registering a birdie on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 3.8 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at The Ascendant LPGA, Steen had one bogey or worse, fewer than the field average of 1.4.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.