Markelle Fultz and the Orlando Magic take the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Fultz, in his last action, had 13 points in a 120-119 loss to the Hawks.

We're going to look at Fultz's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Markelle Fultz Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-108)

Over 13.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-114)

Over 3.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-130)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Bucks allowed 113.3 points per game last year, 14th in the league.

On the boards, the Bucks allowed 44.2 rebounds per game last year, 20th in the NBA in that category.

The Bucks conceded 23.9 assists per game last year (fifth in the league).

Defensively, the Bucks allowed 12.1 made three-pointers per contest last season, 11th in the NBA.

Markelle Fultz vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 31 16 1 4 0 0 1 3/1/2023 32 21 7 5 1 0 0 12/5/2022 32 20 4 2 2 0 2

