Which team is going to win on Saturday, November 11, when the Florida State Seminoles and Miami Hurricanes match up at 3:30 PM? Our projection system sides with the Seminoles. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Miami (FL) vs. Florida State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida State (-14.5) Over (51) Florida State 38, Miami (FL) 16

Week 11 ACC Predictions

Miami (FL) Betting Info (2023)

The Hurricanes have a 17.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread.

In the Hurricanes' eight games with a set total, five have hit the over (62.5%).

The average total in Miami (FL) games this season is 1.7 fewer points than the point total of 51 in this outing.

Florida State Betting Info (2023)

The Seminoles have an 86.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Seminoles are 6-3-0 against the spread this season.

In games it is played as 14.5-point favorites or more, Florida State has an ATS record of 4-3.

The Seminoles have played nine games this season and six of them have hit the over.

The point total average for Florida State games this season is 52.2, 1.2 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Hurricanes vs. Seminoles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida State 39.6 17 46 13.3 31.8 19 Miami (FL) 32.1 20 35.2 18.7 26 22.7

