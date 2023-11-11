The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (9-0) will face off against the Miami Hurricanes (6-3) in ACC action on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Hurricanes are currently heavy, 14.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 49.5 in the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida State vs. Miami (FL) matchup.

Miami (FL) vs. Florida State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Miami (FL) vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline Miami (FL) Moneyline BetMGM Florida State (-14.5) 49.5 -650 +475 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Florida State (-13.5) 50.5 -630 +450 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Miami (FL) vs. Florida State Betting Trends

Miami (FL) has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover four times.

Florida State has covered six times in nine chances against the spread this season.

The Seminoles have been favored by 14.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in four of those games.

Miami (FL) 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the ACC +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000

