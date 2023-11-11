Miami (FL) vs. Florida State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (9-0) will face off against the Miami Hurricanes (6-3) in ACC action on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Hurricanes are currently heavy, 14.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 49.5 in the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida State vs. Miami (FL) matchup.
Miami (FL) vs. Florida State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tallahassee, Florida
- Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Miami (FL) vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida State Moneyline
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida State (-14.5)
|49.5
|-650
|+475
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Florida State (-13.5)
|50.5
|-630
|+450
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
- Washington State vs Cal
- Cincinnati vs Houston
- Michigan State vs Ohio State
- Virginia vs Louisville
- Minnesota vs Purdue
- New Mexico vs Boise State
- Alabama vs Kentucky
- Georgia Tech vs Clemson
- Tennessee vs Missouri
- Oklahoma State vs UCF
- West Virginia vs Oklahoma
- Wyoming vs UNLV
- USC vs Oregon
- Eastern Michigan vs Toledo
- Utah vs Washington
- Texas vs TCU
- Texas Tech vs Kansas
- Ole Miss vs Georgia
- Iowa State vs BYU
- Ohio vs Buffalo
- Michigan vs Penn State
- Tulsa vs Tulane
- Northwestern vs Wisconsin
- Mississippi State vs Texas A&M
- North Texas vs SMU
Miami (FL) vs. Florida State Betting Trends
- Miami (FL) has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover four times.
- Florida State has covered six times in nine chances against the spread this season.
- The Seminoles have been favored by 14.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in four of those games.
Miami (FL) 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the ACC
|+2000
|Bet $100 to win $2000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.