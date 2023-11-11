The 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican at Pelican Golf Club will have Min Lee as part of the field in Belleair, Florida from November 9-11, up against the par-70, 6,353-yard course, with a purse of $3,250,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Lee at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards Lee Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Min Lee Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Lee has finished better than par three times, while also posting five rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has registered a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in her last 14 rounds.

Over her last 14 rounds, Lee has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

In her past five events, Lee's average finish has been 54th.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut twice.

Lee has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of her past five tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 47 +3 279 0 8 0 0 $130,891

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Lee finished 66th in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Pelican Golf Club measures 6,353 yards for this tournament, 656 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,009).

Golfers at Pelican Golf Club have averaged a score of -3 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 during the past year.

The average course Lee has played in the past year (6,528 yards) is 175 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,353).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Lee's Last Time Out

Lee was in the 22nd percentile on par 3s at The Ascendant LPGA, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.03 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 36) at The Ascendant LPGA, which was good enough to land her in the 80th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.11).

Lee was better than 50% of the golfers at The Ascendant LPGA on par-5 holes, averaging 4.81 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.81.

Lee recorded a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, worse than the field average of 1.8.

On the 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, Lee had six bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 3.7).

Lee's nine birdies or better on par-4s at The Ascendant LPGA were more than the field average of 3.5.

At that most recent outing, Lee's par-4 performance (on 36 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 6.5).

Lee finished The Ascendant LPGA with a birdie or better on six of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 3.8.

On the 16 par-5s at The Ascendant LPGA, Lee underperformed compared to the field average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.