Olivia Cowan heads into the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in Belleair, Florida at Pelican Golf Club, with action from November 9-11.

Cowan at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +15000 to win the tournament this weekend.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards Cowan Odds to Win: +15000

Olivia Cowan Insights

Cowan has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed her day bogey-free four times and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 19 rounds played.

She has carded a top-five score in two of her last 19 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Cowan has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 19 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Cowan has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in her past five events.

Cowan has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past five appearances.

Cowan hopes to make the cut for the ninth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 9 32 -5 274 0 8 1 2 $342,793

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,009 yards, 656 yards longer than the 6,353-yard par 70 at this week's tournament.

Golfers at Pelican Golf Club have averaged a score of -3 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 during the past year.

The courses that Cowan has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,573 yards, while Pelican Golf Club will be at 6,353 yards this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, lower than the -3 average at this course.

Cowan's Last Time Out

Cowan was rather mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Maybank Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 47th percentile of competitors.

She averaged 3.88 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Maybank Championship, which was strong enough to land her in the 79th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.99).

Cowan was better than just 27% of the golfers at the Maybank Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.81 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.76.

Cowan shot worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship (the other competitors averaged 3.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, Cowan did not have a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

Cowan's eight birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Maybank Championship were more than the field average (7.6).

At that last outing, Cowan carded a bogey or worse on three of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 6.3).

Cowan finished the Maybank Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.2), with three on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Maybank Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Cowan finished without one.

