When the Oregon Ducks square off against the USC Trojans at 10:30 PM on Saturday, November 11, our projection model predicts the Ducks will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Oregon vs. USC Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Oregon (-15.5) Under (77) Oregon 44, USC 27

Week 11 Predictions

Oregon Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Ducks' implied win probability is 87.5%.

The Ducks' record against the spread is 6-1-1.

In games it is played as 15.5-point favorites or more, Oregon has an ATS record of 4-1.

The Ducks have seen three of its eight games go over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 77 points, 14.2 higher than the average total in Oregon games this season.

USC Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Trojans based on the moneyline is 16.7%.

The Trojans are just 2-8-0 against the spread this year.

The teams have hit the over in nine of the Trojans' 10 games with a set total.

The average point total for the USC this season is 10.9 points less than this game's over/under.

Ducks vs. Trojans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oregon 47.4 16.0 55.8 13.2 37.0 19.5 USC 45.5 34.5 49.2 29.8 40.0 41.5

