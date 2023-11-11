Polly Mack is set to compete in the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, taking place from November 9-11.

Looking to place a wager on Mack at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Date: November 9-11, 2023

Polly Mack Insights

Mack has finished below par five times and shot six rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds.

She hasn't finished a single of her last 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Mack has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In her past five events, Mack's average finish has been 54th.

She has made two cuts in her past five tournaments.

Mack has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 56 +1 287 0 5 0 0 $30,498

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,353 yards, 656 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Pelican Golf Club has had an average tournament score of -3 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Mack has played in the past year (6,513 yards) is 160 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,353).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, lower than the -3 average at this course.

Mack's Last Time Out

Mack shot poorly on the 20 par-3 holes at The Ascendant LPGA, with an average of 3.60 strokes to finish in the first percentile of the field.

Her 4.11-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at The Ascendant LPGA placed her in the 55th percentile.

Mack was better than 72% of the golfers at The Ascendant LPGA on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.81.

Mack recorded a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, worse than the field average of 1.8.

On the 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, Mack recorded nine bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 3.7).

Mack's four birdies or better on the 36 par-4s at The Ascendant LPGA were more than the tournament average (3.5).

In that last tournament, Mack's par-4 showing (on 36 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 6.5).

Mack ended The Ascendant LPGA carding a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.8 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at The Ascendant LPGA, Mack outperformed the field's average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

