The field for the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in Belleair, Florida at Pelican Golf Club includes Ruixin Liu. The competition runs from November 9-11.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

Ruixin Liu Insights

Over her last 15 rounds, Liu has finished below par on four occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded the best score of the day in one of her last 15 rounds.

Over her last 15 rounds, Liu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Liu's average finish has been 52nd.

She has made the cut in three of her past five events.

Liu has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 47 +2 274 0 10 0 0 $128,453

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

The most recent time Liu played this event was in 2022, and she finished 55th.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year, while Pelican Golf Club is set for a shorter 6,353 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pelican Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -3.

Liu will take to the 6,353-yard course this week at Pelican Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,504 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Liu's Last Time Out

Liu was in the 26th percentile on par 3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.10 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, which placed her in the 24th percentile among all competitors.

Liu was better than just 9% of the golfers at the Buick LPGA Shanghai on par-5 holes, averaging 4.94 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.68.

Liu recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, worse than the field average of 2.8.

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Liu had two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Liu had fewer birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 6.5 on the 40 par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai.

In that most recent tournament, Liu's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (better than the field's average, 7.3).

Liu finished the Buick LPGA Shanghai underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2), with four on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Liu had more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.4).

