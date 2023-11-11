The South Florida Bulls (4-5) take on a fellow AAC foe when they host the Temple Owls (3-6) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium.

South Florida has the 20th-best offense this season in terms of total yards (453.7 yards per game), but rank third-worst on defense (459.2 yards allowed per game). Temple has lots of room to improve, as it ranks 21st-worst in points per game (20.6) this season and sixth-worst in points surrendered per game (35.8).

South Florida vs. Temple Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

South Florida vs. Temple Key Statistics

South Florida Temple 453.7 (24th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.3 (93rd) 459.2 (126th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 433.3 (113th) 194.8 (21st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 95.1 (123rd) 258.9 (44th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 265.2 (39th) 15 (96th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (120th) 13 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (133rd)

South Florida Stats Leaders

Byrum Brown has been a dual threat for South Florida so far this season. He has 2,222 passing yards, completing 63.4% of his passes and recording 17 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's rushed for 673 yards (74.8 ypg) on 153 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

Nay'Quan Wright has carried the ball 127 times for 621 yards (69.0 per game) and six touchdowns.

Sean Atkins' team-leading 639 yards as a receiver have come on 60 catches (out of 76 targets) with four touchdowns.

Naiem Simmons has put up a 530-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 30 passes on 53 targets.

Mike Brown-Stephens has a total of 344 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 26 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Temple Stats Leaders

E.J. Warner leads Temple with 2,143 yards on 180-of-305 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Joquez Smith has run for 311 yards on 68 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Darvon Hubbard has run for 240 yards across 58 attempts, scoring two touchdowns. He's chipped in with 20 catches for 205 yards.

Amad Anderson Jr. paces his team with 478 receiving yards on 30 catches with one touchdown.

David Martin-Robinson has put up a 355-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 28 passes on 42 targets.

Zae Baines has racked up 347 reciving yards (38.6 ypg) this season.

