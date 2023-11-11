South Florida vs. Temple: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The South Florida Bulls (4-5) will meet a fellow AAC opponent, the Temple Owls (3-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The Bulls are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7 points. The over/under for the outing is 68 points.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Florida vs. Temple matchup in this article.
South Florida vs. Temple Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
South Florida vs. Temple Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Florida Moneyline
|Temple Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Florida (-7)
|68
|-275
|+225
|FanDuel
|South Florida (-6.5)
|67.5
|-260
|+210
South Florida vs. Temple Betting Trends
- South Florida has compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- Temple has won just one game against the spread this season.
- The Owls have been an underdog by 7 points or more this season four times and failed to cover in all four.
South Florida 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
