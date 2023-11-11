The South Florida Bulls (4-5) host the Temple Owls (3-6) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 in a matchup between AAC foes at Raymond James Stadium. Temple is a touchdown underdog. The point total is set at 68.5.

South Florida has struggled defensively, ranking third-worst in the FBS (459.2 yards allowed per game) this season. However, the defense ranks 20th-best, yielding an average of 453.7 yards per game. Temple ranks 86th in total yards per game (360.3), but it has been worse defensively, ranking 14th-worst in the FBS with 433.3 total yards allowed per contest.

South Florida vs. Temple Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

South Florida vs Temple Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline South Florida -7 -105 -115 68.5 -110 -110 -275 +225

South Florida Recent Performance

With 478 yards of total offense per game (-2-worst) and 511.7 yards allowed per game on defense (worst) over the last three games, the Bulls have been struggling on both sides of the ball lately.

Despite having the 84th-ranked scoring offense over the last three games (29.3 points per game), the Bulls rank -123-worst in scoring defense over that stretch (45.3 points allowed per game).

Although South Florida ranks -121-worst in pass defense over the last three contests (332.7 passing yards surrendered), it has been better offensively with 270 passing yards per game (56th-ranked).

Although the Bulls rank -43-worst in run defense over the last three games (179 rushing yards allowed), they've been more successful on the offensive side of the ball with 208 rushing yards per game (33rd-ranked).

In their last three contests, the Bulls have two wins against the spread, and are 1-2 overall.

South Florida has gone over the total twice in its past three contests.

Week 11 AAC Betting Trends

South Florida Betting Records & Stats

South Florida's ATS record is 5-3-0 this season.

South Florida games with a set total have hit the over five times this season (62.5%).

South Florida has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.

South Florida has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bulls' implied win probability is 73.3%.

South Florida Stats Leaders

Byrum Brown has thrown for 2,222 yards, completing 63.4% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 673 yards (74.8 ypg) on 153 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

Nay'Quan Wright has been handed the ball 127 times this year and racked up 621 yards (69 per game) with six touchdowns.

Sean Atkins has hauled in 60 catches for 639 yards (71 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Naiem Simmons has caught 30 passes for 530 yards (58.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Mike Brown-Stephens has hauled in 26 receptions for 344 yards, an average of 38.2 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Daquan Evans has three sacks to pace the team, and also has eight TFL and 38 tackles.

South Florida's tackle leader, Jhalyn Shuler, has 52 tackles, three TFL, and two sacks this year.

Jaelen Stokes has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 37 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

