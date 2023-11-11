The field for the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in Belleair, Florida at Pelican Golf Club includes Stacy Lewis. The event takes place from November 9-11.

Looking to bet on Lewis at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +25000 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards Lewis Odds to Win: +25000

Stacy Lewis Insights

Over her last 10 rounds, Lewis has scored below par once, while also posting two rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished any of her most recent 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over her last 10 rounds, Lewis has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

She has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in her past five tournaments.

Lewis has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 39 -2 272 0 12 0 1 $250,734

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Lewis finished 62nd in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Pelican Golf Club will play at 6,353 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,009.

Pelican Golf Club has had an average tournament score of -3 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Lewis has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,561 yards, while Pelican Golf Club will be at 6,353 yards this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Lewis' Last Time Out

Lewis finished in the fourth percentile on the 10 par-3 holes at The Ascendant LPGA, with an average of 3.50 strokes.

Her 4.17-stroke average on the 18 par-4 holes at The Ascendant LPGA placed her in the 41st percentile.

On the eight par-5 holes at The Ascendant LPGA, Lewis was better than 58% of the golfers (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Lewis did not record a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, Lewis recorded five bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 3.7).

Lewis' one birdie or better on the 18 par-4s at The Ascendant LPGA were less than the field average (3.5).

In that most recent tournament, Lewis carded a bogey or worse on three of 18 par-4s (the field averaged 6.5).

Lewis finished The Ascendant LPGA underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8), with two on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at The Ascendant LPGA averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Lewis finished without one.

