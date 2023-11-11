Stetson vs. UNLV November 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Stetson Hatters (1-0) face the UNLV Rebels (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Thomas & Mack Center. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and be available via MW Network.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Stetson vs. UNLV Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stetson Top Players (2022-23)
- Stephan D. Swenson: 10.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Blackmon: 15.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Josh Smith: 9.5 PTS, 6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Wheza Panzo: 8.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Luke Brown: 10.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UNLV Top Players (2022-23)
- Elijah Harkless: 19.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Keshon Gilbert: 11.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Luis Rodriguez: 10.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- David Muoka: 4.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Justin Webster: 8.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Stetson vs. UNLV Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UNLV Rank
|UNLV AVG
|Stetson AVG
|Stetson Rank
|115th
|74.3
|Points Scored
|76.8
|58th
|174th
|70
|Points Allowed
|73.8
|284th
|220th
|31.2
|Rebounds
|31.2
|220th
|109th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|85th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|10
|9th
|193rd
|12.8
|Assists
|13.8
|117th
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|10.1
|25th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.