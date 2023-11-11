Stetson vs. UNLV: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 11
The UNLV Rebels (0-1) host the Stetson Hatters (1-0) at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on MW Network. There is no line set for the matchup.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Stetson vs. UNLV Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
- Where: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Venue: Thomas & Mack Center
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hatters Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 17 of Stetson's games last season hit the over.
- The Hatters beat the spread 15 times in 31 games last year.
- Stetson (15-9-0 ATS) covered the spread 55.2% of the time, 7.3% more often than UNLV (16-13-0) last season.
Stetson vs. UNLV Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UNLV
|74.3
|151.1
|70.0
|143.8
|138.0
|Stetson
|76.8
|151.1
|73.8
|143.8
|140.3
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Stetson Insights & Trends
- The Hatters' 76.8 points per game last year were 6.8 more points than the 70.0 the Rebels allowed.
- When it scored more than 70.0 points last season, Stetson went 12-3 against the spread and 14-4 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Stetson vs. UNLV Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UNLV
|16-13-0
|21-8-0
|Stetson
|15-9-0
|17-7-0
Stetson vs. UNLV Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|UNLV
|Stetson
|9-7
|Home Record
|9-3
|5-5
|Away Record
|7-9
|4-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-3-0
|7-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-5-0
|74.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.9
|74.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.9
|9-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-3-0
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.