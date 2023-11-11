The Tampa Bay Lightning, Steven Stamkos among them, face the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amalie Arena. Fancy a wager on Stamkos in the Lightning-Hurricanes game? Use our stats and information below.

Steven Stamkos vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Stamkos Season Stats Insights

Stamkos has averaged 15:57 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

Stamkos has netted a goal in a game four times this year in 12 games played, including multiple goals once.

Stamkos has a point in 10 games this season (out of 12), including multiple points four times.

Stamkos has posted an assist in a game nine times this season in 12 games played, including multiple assists once.

Stamkos' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 66.7% that he goes over.

There is a 48.8% chance of Stamkos having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Stamkos Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 49 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 12 Games 4 15 Points 4 5 Goals 1 10 Assists 3

