The Oklahoma State Cowboys are expected to win their game against the UCF Knights at 3:30 PM on Saturday, November 11, according to our computer model. If you're wanting additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

UCF vs. Oklahoma State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Oklahoma State (-2.5) Under (65.5) Oklahoma State 35, UCF 24

Week 11 Big 12 Predictions

UCF Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 46.5% chance of a victory for the Knights.

So far this year, the Knights have put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread.

When they have played as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year, the Knights are 1-1 against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in six of the Knights' nine games with a set total.

The average over/under in UCF games this year is 6.9 fewer points than the point total of 65.5 in this outing.

Oklahoma State Betting Info (2023)

The Cowboys have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this matchup.

Against the spread, the Cowboys are 6-2-0 this season.

Oklahoma State has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

The Cowboys have played eight games this season and four of them have gone over the total.

Oklahoma State games this season have posted an average total of 51.3, which is 14.2 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Knights vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oklahoma State 30.7 24.3 29 22.7 34 27.7 UCF 32.8 29.4 41.8 24.3 25.6 33.6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.