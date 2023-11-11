UCF vs. Oklahoma State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-2) and the UCF Knights (4-5) will meet in a matchup of Big 12 teams on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Cowboys favored by 2.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 64.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oklahoma State vs. UCF matchup.
UCF vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium
UCF vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oklahoma State Moneyline
|UCF Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oklahoma State (-2.5)
|64.5
|-135
|+115
|FanDuel
|Oklahoma State (-2.5)
|64.5
|-137
|+114
UCF vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends
- UCF has covered three times in nine matchups with a spread this season.
- The Knights have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- Oklahoma State is 6-2-0 ATS this season.
- The Cowboys have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
UCF 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
