College football Week 11 action includes six games with MWC teams. Keep reading to see up-to-date the top performers and results.

Wyoming vs. UNLV

Week 11 MWC Results

UNLV 34 Wyoming 14

Pregame Favorite: UNLV (-3)

UNLV (-3) Pregame Total: 48.5

UNLV Leaders

Passing: Jayden Maiava (17-for-24, 232 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Jayden Maiava (17-for-24, 232 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Maiava (11 ATT, 40 YDS, 2 TDs)

Maiava (11 ATT, 40 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Ricky White (12 TAR, 8 REC, 144 YDS)

Wyoming Leaders

Passing: Andrew Peasley (11-for-22, 144 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Andrew Peasley (11-for-22, 144 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Peasley (14 ATT, 69 YDS, 1 TD)

Peasley (14 ATT, 69 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Wyatt Wieland (5 TAR, 5 REC, 72 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

UNLV Wyoming 397 Total Yards 297 232 Passing Yards 176 165 Rushing Yards 121 1 Turnovers 2

Upcoming Week 11 MWC Games

Nevada Wolf Pack at Utah State Aggies

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Utah State (-16.5)

San Diego State Aztecs at Colorado State Rams

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Colorado State (-3.5)

New Mexico Lobos at Boise State Broncos

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Albertsons Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Boise State (-26.5)

Fresno State Bulldogs at San Jose State Spartans

Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: CEFCU Stadium

CEFCU Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: San Jose State (-2.5)

Air Force Falcons at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex TV Channel: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports Favorite: Air Force (-18.5)

